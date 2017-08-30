Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228253
- Date Died
- April 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Allan Selva
250 East Decker DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Sunday, April 23, 2017
Applicant
Judith A. Selva
250 East Decker DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291
Text2017 EST 228253—Estate of Allan J Selva. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.