Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228253
Date Died
April 23, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Allan Selva
250 East Decker Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Sunday, April 23, 2017

Applicant

Judith A. Selva
250 East Decker Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
James Spallino Jr.
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291

Text

2017 EST 228253—Estate of Allan J Selva. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 