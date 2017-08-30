Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228259
- Date Died
- September 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Marilyn Hanlon
2649 Kingston RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Applicant
Edward Hanlon
7540 Depot RoadAshtabula OH 44004
Applicant's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein Co., L.P.A.
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 228259—Estate of Marilyn Hanlon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. A. Condon, atty.
