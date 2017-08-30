Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228260
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
John Philip Milloy
21118 Aberdeen Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Applicant
Barbara B. Milloy
21118 Aberdeen Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
John C. Collins Co LPA
333 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Text2017 EST 228260—Estate of John Philip Milloy. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. K. Booher-Hagenbush, atty.
