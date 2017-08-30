Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228260
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

John Philip Milloy
21118 Aberdeen Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Applicant

Barbara B. Milloy
21118 Aberdeen Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Rachel Karen Booher-Hagenbush
John C. Collins Co LPA
333 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308

Text

2017 EST 228260—Estate of John Philip Milloy. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. K. Booher-Hagenbush, atty.
