Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228263 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 17, 2014 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 228263—Estate of Richard Leung. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.