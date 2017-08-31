Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228263
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 17, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Richard Leung
2422 Waverly Ct.Stockton CA 95210
Date Died :Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228263—Estate of Richard Leung. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
