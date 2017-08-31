Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228264
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Ernest J. Van Doorn
8413 Cowan Avenue
Bowie MD 20720

Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228264—Estate of Ernest J. Van Doorn. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
