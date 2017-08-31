Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228264 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 7, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 228264—Estate of Ernest J. Van Doorn. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.