Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228265 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 3, 2017 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 228265—Estate of Ignace J. Donajkowski. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.