Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228265
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Ignace J. Donajkowski
1113 16 Mile Road
Kent City MI 49330

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228265—Estate of Ignace J. Donajkowski. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
