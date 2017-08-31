Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228266
- Filing Code
- CBD
Plaintiff
Eric Lange
553 Red Maple Dr.Mandeville LA 70448
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Defendant
Enid Feigenbaum
Trust Dated 06/29/06, 7630 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Defendant
Enid Feigenbaum
7630 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 ADV 228266—Eric Lange vs Enid Feigenbaum, et al. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
