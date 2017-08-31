Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228267
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $110,000.00
- Date Died
- July 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Irving S. Bergrin
27600 Chagrin Blvd., Ste 340Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Sally Bergrin
27200 Cedar Road, Apt. 907Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 228267—Estate of Sally Bergrin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
