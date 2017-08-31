Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228267
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$110,000.00
Date Died
July 12, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Irving S. Bergrin
27600 Chagrin Blvd., Ste 340
Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Irving Stanley Bergrin
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Sally Bergrin
27200 Cedar Road, Apt. 907
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228267—Estate of Sally Bergrin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
