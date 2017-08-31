Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228268
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 2, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

William Donawa
4626 Rock Canyon Loop
Las Cruces NM 88011

Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228268—Estate of William Donawa. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
