Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228272
- Date Died
- May 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Mathew B. Taraski
13505 York Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Applicant
Karen Lorkowski
3262 Perl CourtNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228272—Estate of Mathew B. Taraski. Will admitted to probate. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
