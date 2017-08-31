Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228272
Date Died
May 2, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Mathew B. Taraski
13505 York Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Applicant

Karen Lorkowski
3262 Perl Court
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228272—Estate of Mathew B. Taraski. Will admitted to probate. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
