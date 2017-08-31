Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228275
- Date Died
- July 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Katherine G. Hanson
13500 Chapelside AvenueCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Thursday, July 13, 2017
Applicant
Karen Patterson
13500 Chapelside AvenueCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228275—Estate of Katherine G. Hanson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
