Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228275
Date Died
July 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Katherine G. Hanson
13500 Chapelside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Karen Patterson
13500 Chapelside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228275—Estate of Katherine G. Hanson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
