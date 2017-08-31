Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228278
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lois Poole
5153 Anthony Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Willie Edna Poole
10608 Elmarge Road
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Fiduciary

Lois Poole
5153 Anthony Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228278—Estate of Willie Edna Poole. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
