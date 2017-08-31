Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228278
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lois Poole
5153 Anthony StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Willie Edna Poole
10608 Elmarge RoadCleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary
Lois Poole
5153 Anthony StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228278—Estate of Willie Edna Poole. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
