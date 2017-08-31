Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228279
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
Ayesha-Fatimah Z. Ali-Salaam
3041 Livingston RoadCleveland OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Grady F. Wallace
174 Throckley AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, July 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 228279—Estate of Grady F. Wallace. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
