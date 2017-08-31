Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228279
Bond
1
Date Died
July 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

Ayesha-Fatimah Z. Ali-Salaam
3041 Livingston Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Grady F. Wallace
174 Throckley Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, July 2, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228279—Estate of Grady F. Wallace. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
