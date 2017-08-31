Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228282
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 6, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Silvio Ferrarini
17973 Holland Rd.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Barbara J. Ferrarini
17937 Holland Rd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228282—Estate of Barbara J. Ferrarini. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
