Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228282 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 6, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228282—Estate of Barbara J. Ferrarini. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. K. Rosalina, atty.