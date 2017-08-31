Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228282
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Silvio Ferrarini
17973 Holland Rd.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Barbara J. Ferrarini
17937 Holland Rd.Brookpark OH 44142
Text2017 EST 228282—Estate of Barbara J. Ferrarini. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
