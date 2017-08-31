Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228288
- Date Died
- August 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Louis F. Rutana
5710 Columbia RoadBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Geraldine M. Rutana
7408 Snow RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Sunday, August 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 228288—Estate of Geraldine M. Rutana. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
