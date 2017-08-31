Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228288
Date Died
August 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Louis F. Rutana
5710 Columbia Road
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Komorowski
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Geraldine M. Rutana
7408 Snow Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228288—Estate of Geraldine M. Rutana. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
