Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228288 Date Died August 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 12, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228288—Estate of Geraldine M. Rutana. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.