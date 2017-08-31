Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228289
- Date Died
- September 18, 2005
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Charles J. Drage
14513 Summit AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Competitive Title Agency, Inc.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Joanne D. Drage
14513 Summit AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 228289—Estate of Joanne D. Drage. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. G. Mansour, atty.
