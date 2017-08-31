Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228289
Date Died
September 18, 2005
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Charles J. Drage
14513 Summit Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Gregory Mansour
Competitive Title Agency, Inc.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Joanne D. Drage
14513 Summit Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2005

Text

2017 EST 228289—Estate of Joanne D. Drage. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. G. Mansour, atty.
