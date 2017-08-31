Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228294
Filing Code
CBD

Plaintiff

Assets International,
26211 Central Park Boulevard, Suite 606
Southfield MI 48076
Plaintiff's Attorney
Theresa Noreen Turk
Turk | Apelis, LLC
549 E. Washington, Ste. 100
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Defendant

Michael E. Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 ADV 228294—Assets International, vs Michael E. Stinn. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. T. N. Turk, atty.
