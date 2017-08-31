Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228294
- Filing Code
- CBD
Plaintiff
Assets International,
26211 Central Park Boulevard, Suite 606Southfield MI 48076
Plaintiff's Attorney
Turk | Apelis, LLC
549 E. Washington, Ste. 100
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Defendant
Michael E. Stinn
21300 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 ADV 228294—Assets International, vs Michael E. Stinn. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. T. N. Turk, atty.
