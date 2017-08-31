Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228296
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 8, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Natural Father

Lorren Michael Miller
2110 Stonebridge Crossing
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Applicant

Jill Miller
14733 Orchard Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Ward

Logan Michael Miller
14733 Orchard Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 228296—Re: Logan Michael Miller. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
