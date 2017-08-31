Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228298
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Sara Stewart
6429 Edgehurst Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Michael John Stewart
5934 Stumph Road, #214
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228298—Estate of Michael John Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
