Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228298
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Sara Stewart
6429 Edgehurst DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Michael John Stewart
5934 Stumph Road, #214Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 228298—Estate of Michael John Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.
