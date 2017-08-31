Date Filed Thursday, August 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228298 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 1, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228298—Estate of Michael John Stewart. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. A. L. Papesh, atty.