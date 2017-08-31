Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228301
Date Died
September 13, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Stephen Kim Mahall

Applicant

Dennis Deyong
561 Marvis Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen Kim Mahall
564 Marvis Drive
Bay Village OH 44140-1574

Decedent

Evelyn Marie Deyong
37800 French Creek Road
Avon OH 44011

Date Died :Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228301—Estate of Evelyn Marie Deyong. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. K. Mahall, atty.
