Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228305
- Date Died
- February 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Ruth A. Dabney
4182 Eastway RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant
O'neal Dabney
4182 Eastway RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
George A Lyons Attorney at Law LLC
6161 Busch Blvd., Suite 207
Columbus OH 43229
Text2017 EST 228305—Estate of Ruth A. Dabney. Application to administer estate filed. G. A. Lyons, atty.
