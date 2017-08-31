Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228305
Date Died
February 24, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ruth A. Dabney
4182 Eastway Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017

Applicant

O'neal Dabney
4182 Eastway Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
George Alpheus Lyons
George A Lyons Attorney at Law LLC
6161 Busch Blvd., Suite 207
Columbus OH 43229

Text

2017 EST 228305—Estate of Ruth A. Dabney. Application to administer estate filed. G. A. Lyons, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 