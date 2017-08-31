Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228306
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Irmgard Theiss
22860 Pocono DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant
Evelyn H. Jameson
1828 Westhill Blvd.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228306—Estate of Irmgard Theiss. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
