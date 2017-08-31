Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228306
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Irmgard Theiss
22860 Pocono Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017

Applicant

Evelyn H. Jameson
1828 Westhill Blvd.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228306—Estate of Irmgard Theiss. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
