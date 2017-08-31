Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228311
Filing Code
CFE

Conservatee

Dolores M. Nose
283 Union Street
Bedford OH 44146

Proposed Conservator

John D. Krfzior
4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440
Independence OH 44131
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
John David Kedzior
Wegman, Hessler, Vanderburg LPA
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 228311—Re: Dolores M. Nose. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. J. D. Kedzior, atty.
