Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228311
- Filing Code
- CFE
Conservatee
Dolores M. Nose
283 Union StreetBedford OH 44146
Proposed Conservator
John D. Krfzior
4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440Independence OH 44131
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Wegman, Hessler, Vanderburg LPA
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 228311—Re: Dolores M. Nose. Application for conservatorship of estate filed. J. D. Kedzior, atty.
