Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228313
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$110,000.00
Date Died
July 22, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Robert D. Mitchell
1637 Maple
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Neil Pelunis
Robert N. Pelunis
P. O. Box 39242
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Evelyn Kay Mitchell
5654 Turney Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 228313—Estate of Evelyn Kay Mitchell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. R. N. Pelunis, atty.
