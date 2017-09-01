Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228313
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $110,000.00
- Date Died
- July 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Robert D. Mitchell
1637 MapleCleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Robert N. Pelunis
P. O. Box 39242
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Evelyn Kay Mitchell
5654 Turney RoadGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, July 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 228313—Estate of Evelyn Kay Mitchell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. R. N. Pelunis, atty.
