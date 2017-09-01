Date Filed Friday, September 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228313 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $110,000.00 Date Died July 22, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228313—Estate of Evelyn Kay Mitchell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. R. N. Pelunis, atty.