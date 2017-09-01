Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228318
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 18, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Christine A. Jones
27 Parkway DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017
Applicant
Robert B. Jones
1136 Willow Bend DriveMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Text2017 EST 228318—Estate of Christine A. Jones. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
