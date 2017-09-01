Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228318
Date Died
June 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Christine A. Jones
27 Parkway Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017

Applicant

Robert B. Jones
1136 Willow Bend Drive
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Carl Peter Kasunic Jr.
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101

Text

2017 EST 228318—Estate of Christine A. Jones. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
