Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228323
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Victoria A. Yaeger
Manor Care Nursing Home, 23225 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 GRD 228323—Re: Victoria A. Yaeger. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
