Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228324
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 25, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Anneliesse M. Trifunovic
12220 Zona Lane
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, April 25, 2015

Fiduciary

John P. Koscianski
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228324—Estate of Anneliesse M. Trifunovic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
