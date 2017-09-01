Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228324
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 25, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Anneliesse M. Trifunovic
12220 Zona LaneParma OH 44130
Fiduciary
John P. Koscianski
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 228324—Estate of Anneliesse M. Trifunovic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
