Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228325
Date Died
August 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Willaim R. Yaeger
20201 Lorain Rd #608
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228325—Estate of Willaim R. Yaeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
