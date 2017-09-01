Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228325
- Date Died
- August 1, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 13, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Willaim R. Yaeger
20201 Lorain Rd #608Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 228325—Estate of Willaim R. Yaeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
About your information and the public record.