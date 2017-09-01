Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228327
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Margaret M. Cawley
3462 Middlepost LaneRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Dorothy A. Fahey
9662 Boston RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, July 29, 2017
Fiduciary
Margaret M. Cawley
3462 Middlepost LaneRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 228327—Estate of Dorothy A. Fahey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
About your information and the public record.