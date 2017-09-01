Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228327
Bond
1
Date Died
July 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Margaret M. Cawley
3462 Middlepost Lane
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Dorothy A. Fahey
9662 Boston Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 228327—Estate of Dorothy A. Fahey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
