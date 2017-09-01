Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228330
- Date Died
- August 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Loren Frumker
589 Hanford DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Applicant
Marcy M. Frumker
589 Hanford DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228330—Estate of Loren Frumker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Welch, atty.
