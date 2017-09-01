Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228332
Date Died
October 23, 2013
Filing Code
EXT

Decedent

Raymond Scott Brown
1100 Meadow Lane Drive
Muskogee OK 74401

Date Died :Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Applicant

Barry King
7719 Sagamore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Barry King
Cuyahoga County Public Defender's Ofc.
9300 Quincy Ave
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 228332—Estate of Raymond Scott Brown. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. B. King, atty.
