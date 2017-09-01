Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228332
- Date Died
- October 23, 2013
- Filing Code
- EXT
Decedent
Raymond Scott Brown
1100 Meadow Lane DriveMuskogee OK 74401
Applicant
Barry King
7719 Sagamore AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Public Defender's Ofc.
9300 Quincy Ave
Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 EST 228332—Estate of Raymond Scott Brown. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. B. King, atty.
