Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228333
- Date Died
- August 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Alexis K. Berne
24450 S. Woodland RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant
David L. Berne
24450 S. Woodland RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 228333—Estate of Alexis K. Berne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
