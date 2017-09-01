Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228333
Date Died
August 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Alexis K. Berne
24450 S. Woodland Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

David L. Berne
24450 S. Woodland Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 228333—Estate of Alexis K. Berne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
