Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228335
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Peter Senauskas
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Plaintiff

Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 ADV 228335—Ronald L. McLaughlin vs Peter Senauskas. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 