Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228336
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
Quinn S, Minor Callender
11732 26th Avenue North EastSeattle WA 98125
Defendant
Siena G, Minor Callender
11732 26th Avenue North EastSeattle WA 98125
Defendant
Scott Callender
11732 26th Avenue North EastSeattle WA 98125
Plaintiff
Pnc,Bank,N.a.
1900 East Ninth Street, Loc. #B7-Yb13-03-2Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Kathryn E. Callender
986 Dickvale RoadPeru ME 04290
Defendant
Madelyn Callender
4495 Royal Ridge WayKettering OH 45429
Defendant
The Unborn Lineal Descendants Of A. Keith Callender
Potential Beneficiaries Of The A. Keith CallenderOH
Defendant
Sean Callender
986 Dickvale RoadPeru ME 04290
Defendant
David A, Minor Callender
986 Dickvale RoadPeru ME 04290
Text2017 ADV 228336—Pnc Bank, N. a. vs Madelyn Callender, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
About your information and the public record.