Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228336
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Quinn S, Minor Callender
11732 26th Avenue North East
Seattle WA 98125

Defendant

Siena G, Minor Callender
11732 26th Avenue North East
Seattle WA 98125

Defendant

Scott Callender
11732 26th Avenue North East
Seattle WA 98125

Plaintiff

Pnc,Bank,N.a.
1900 East Ninth Street, Loc. #B7-Yb13-03-2
Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeannette Marie Weaver
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Defendant

Kathryn E. Callender
986 Dickvale Road
Peru ME 04290

Defendant

Madelyn Callender
4495 Royal Ridge Way
Kettering OH 45429

Defendant

The Unborn Lineal Descendants Of A. Keith Callender
Potential Beneficiaries Of The A. Keith Callender
OH

Defendant

Sean Callender
986 Dickvale Road
Peru ME 04290

Defendant

David A, Minor Callender
986 Dickvale Road
Peru ME 04290

Text

2017 ADV 228336—Pnc Bank, N. a. vs Madelyn Callender, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 