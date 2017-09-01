Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228337
Date Died
June 8, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Josip Poturica
19417 Arrowhead Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017

Applicant

Zdravka Poturica
19417 Arrowhead Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
James Steven Schoen
Craig W Relman Co. LPA
26851 Miles Road
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 228337—Estate of Josip Poturica. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. S. Schoen, atty.
