Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228337
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Josip Poturica
19417 Arrowhead Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017
Applicant
Zdravka Poturica
19417 Arrowhead Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Craig W Relman Co. LPA
26851 Miles Road
Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 EST 228337—Estate of Josip Poturica. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. S. Schoen, atty.
