Probate
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- 2017EST228338
- August 9, 2017
- AD2
Decedent
Louis Szalontai
18475 Strongsville Blvd.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Dana Szalontai
18475 Strongsville Blvd.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2017 EST 228338—Estate of Louis Szalontai. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
