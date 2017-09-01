Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228338
Date Died
August 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Louis Szalontai
18475 Strongsville Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Applicant

Dana Szalontai
18475 Strongsville Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2017 EST 228338—Estate of Louis Szalontai. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
