Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228339
- Date Died
- January 14, 1999
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Donald Molnar
406 Van Buren AvenueCuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Decedent
Steve L. Molnar
81 Powers RoadBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, January 14, 1999
Text2017 EST 228339—Estate of Steve L. Molnar. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.