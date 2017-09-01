Date Filed Friday, September 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228339 Date Died January 14, 1999 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228339—Estate of Steve L. Molnar. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.