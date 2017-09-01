Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228339
Date Died
January 14, 1999
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Donald Molnar
406 Van Buren Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Decedent

Steve L. Molnar
81 Powers Road
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, January 14, 1999

Text

2017 EST 228339—Estate of Steve L. Molnar. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 