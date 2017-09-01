Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228348
Date Died
August 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John Paul Whipkey
4192 West 50th Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, August 26, 2017

Applicant

Kimberly A. Whipkey
4192 West 50th Street
Cleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Dianna Marie Anelli
The Anelli Law Firm, LLC
3010 Hayden Road
Columbus OH 43235

Text

2017 EST 228348—Estate of John Paul Whipkey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Anelli, atty.
