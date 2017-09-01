Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228348
- Date Died
- August 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John Paul Whipkey
4192 West 50th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Applicant
Kimberly A. Whipkey
4192 West 50th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
The Anelli Law Firm, LLC
3010 Hayden Road
Columbus OH 43235
Text2017 EST 228348—Estate of John Paul Whipkey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Anelli, atty.
