Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228350
- Date Died
- July 12, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 17, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Ginger Strong
17718 Grovewood Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Decedent
Elaine Hasan
123 E. 156th St.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 228350—Estate of Elaine Hasan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
