Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228350
Date Died
July 12, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Ginger Strong
17718 Grovewood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119

Decedent

Elaine Hasan
123 E. 156th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228350—Estate of Elaine Hasan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
