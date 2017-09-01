Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228351
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jacqueline Ann Smith
3368 Clayton BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Cindy Posa Crotty
2905 Fairmount BoulevardCleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Cindy Posa Crotty
2905 Fairmount BoulevardCleveland OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228351—Estate of Jacqueline Ann Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
