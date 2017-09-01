Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228351
Date Died
August 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Jacqueline Ann Smith
3368 Clayton Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Cindy Posa Crotty
2905 Fairmount Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Francis Adler III
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 228351—Estate of Jacqueline Ann Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
