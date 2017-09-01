Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228354
Date Died
June 6, 2013
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Kevin Hopp
11530 Edgewater Drive
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Evelyn M. Hopp
4645 W. 225th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Thursday, June 6, 2013

Commissioner

Thomas J. Sacerich
8302 Yellowbrick Rd.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 228354—Estate of Evelyn M. Hopp. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 