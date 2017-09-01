Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228354
- Date Died
- June 6, 2013
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Kevin Hopp
11530 Edgewater DriveCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Evelyn M. Hopp
4645 W. 225th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Thursday, June 6, 2013
Commissioner
Thomas J. Sacerich
8302 Yellowbrick Rd.Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 228354—Estate of Evelyn M. Hopp. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
About your information and the public record.