Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228356
- Date Died
- July 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Anna Marie Megrey
6433 Delores Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, July 16, 2017
Applicant
Joseph Megrey
15649 Newcomb RoadMiddlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary
Cynthia Megrey
15649 Newcomb RoadMiddlefield OH 44062
Text2017 EST 228356—Estate of Anna Marie Megrey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
