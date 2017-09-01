Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228356
Date Died
July 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Anna Marie Megrey
6433 Delores Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, July 16, 2017

Applicant

Joseph Megrey
15649 Newcomb Road
Middlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Fiduciary

Cynthia Megrey
15649 Newcomb Road
Middlefield OH 44062

Text

2017 EST 228356—Estate of Anna Marie Megrey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 