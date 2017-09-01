Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228358
- Date Died
- August 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rosemary A. Hocevar
2512 Lander RoadPepper Pike OH 44124-4564
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Decedent
Lawrence J. Hocevar
1364 East 43rd StreetCleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Thursday, August 10, 2017
Fiduciary
Rosemary A. Hocevar
2512 Lander RoadPepper Pike OH 44124-4564
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 228358—Estate of Lawrence J. Hocevar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
