Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228359
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$170,000.00
Date Died
June 13, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Bonamae Fitz
27569 Detroit Ave., Apt. 162
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Applicant

Ralph Fitz
27569 Detroit Ave., Apt. 162
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Text

2017 EST 228359—Estate of Bonamae Fitz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $170,000.00. D. D. Jancura, atty.
