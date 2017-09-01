Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228359
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $170,000.00
- Date Died
- June 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Bonamae Fitz
27569 Detroit Ave., Apt. 162Westlake OH 44145
Applicant
Ralph Fitz
27569 Detroit Ave., Apt. 162Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Text2017 EST 228359—Estate of Bonamae Fitz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $170,000.00. D. D. Jancura, atty.
