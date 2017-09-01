Date Filed Friday, September 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228359 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $170,000.00 Date Died June 13, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228359—Estate of Bonamae Fitz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $170,000.00. D. D. Jancura, atty.