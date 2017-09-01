Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228360
- Date Died
- June 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Rita E. Hrabak
6375 Highland RoadHighland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Decedent
Martin A. Hrabak
6375 Highland RoadHighland Heights OH 44143-1907
Date Died :Sunday, June 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 228360—Estate of Martin A. Hrabak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
About your information and the public record.