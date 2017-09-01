Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228360
Date Died
June 18, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Rita E. Hrabak
6375 Highland Road
Highland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Decedent

Martin A. Hrabak
6375 Highland Road
Highland Heights OH 44143-1907

Date Died :Sunday, June 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228360—Estate of Martin A. Hrabak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
