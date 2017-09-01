Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228362
- Date Died
- August 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sarah A. Rintamaki
17430 Coes Post RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
James K. Anderson
18302 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Sarah A. Rintamaki
17430 Coes Post RoadWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2017 EST 228362—Estate of James K. Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
