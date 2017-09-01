Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228362
Date Died
August 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sarah A. Rintamaki
17430 Coes Post Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

James K. Anderson
18302 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2017 EST 228362—Estate of James K. Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
