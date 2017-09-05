Date Filed Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228364 Date Died June 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 18, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228364—Estate of Olga Kozak. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. A. Kriessler, atty.