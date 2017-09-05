Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228364
- Date Died
- June 3, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 18, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Anthony M. Kozak
575 Falling Leaf DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Olga Kozak
6360 Elmdale Road, Suite 108Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 228364—Estate of Olga Kozak. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
