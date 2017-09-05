Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228364
Date Died
June 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 18, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Anthony M. Kozak
575 Falling Leaf Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn Ann Kriessler
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Decedent

Olga Kozak
6360 Elmdale Road, Suite 108
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228364—Estate of Olga Kozak. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 