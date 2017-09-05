Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228366
- Date Died
- June 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael J. Gero
7022 Westview DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Herman P. Gero
6064 Michael DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary
James P. Gero
18591 Walnut DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 228366—Estate of Herman P. Gero. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. I. Di Geronimo, atty.
