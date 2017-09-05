Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228366
Date Died
June 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael J. Gero
7022 Westview Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Sergio Italo Di Geronimo
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Herman P. Gero
6064 Michael Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Fiduciary

James P. Gero
18591 Walnut Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sergio Italo Di Geronimo
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 228366—Estate of Herman P. Gero. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. I. Di Geronimo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 