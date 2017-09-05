Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228369
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Father
Patrick Emmett Bourassa
29241 Sandpiper Dr.Lake Elsinore CA 92530
Natural Mother
Cynthia Leanne Guethlein
25982 Cherrywood Dr.Hemet CA 92544
Board of Education
Strongsville Board Of Education
Ward
Anglina Marie Bourassa
22265 Jonathan Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Mary Anne Ortenzi
22265 Jonathan Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Text2017 GRD 228369—Re: Anglina Marie Bourassa. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
