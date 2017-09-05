Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228369
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 26, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Father

Patrick Emmett Bourassa
29241 Sandpiper Dr.
Lake Elsinore CA 92530

Natural Mother

Cynthia Leanne Guethlein
25982 Cherrywood Dr.
Hemet CA 92544

Board of Education

Strongsville Board Of Education

Ward

Anglina Marie Bourassa
22265 Jonathan Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Mary Anne Ortenzi
22265 Jonathan Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 GRD 228369—Re: Anglina Marie Bourassa. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
