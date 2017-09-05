Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228370
Date Died
June 21, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Rosemary M. Fitch
7377 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Donald R. Fitch
4800 Clague Road, #113
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Gary Edmund Jencson
Self-employed
7346 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 228370—Estate of Rosemary M. Fitch. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. E. Jencson, atty.
