Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228370
- Date Died
- June 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Rosemary M. Fitch
7377 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant
Donald R. Fitch
4800 Clague Road, #113North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Self-employed
7346 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 228370—Estate of Rosemary M. Fitch. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. E. Jencson, atty.
